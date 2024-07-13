Bills WR Keon Coleman reacts to Josh Allen's incredible golf shot: He's 'unreal'
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is no stranger to stealing headlines thanks to his incredible athletic feats, and he did so again this weekend when he sunk a long-range chip shot at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament. The clip quickly went viral on social media, earning reactions from thousands across the internet, Allen’s teammates included.
Buffalo rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman posted about Allen’s shot on his Twitter/X account, re-posting the video with the caption “See!! I tried to tell yall man this dude here is unreal.”
Coleman recently went semi-viral himself after stating that he cannot bond with his signal-caller over golf because Allen is simply too good. The wideout had initially stated that he planned to use the sport as a means through which to bond with Allen, but he’s never been shy about his golfing ability (or lack thereof); he won Buffalo’s brass over during his predraft meeting by quipping that his nickname is “Tiger Wish He Could.”
Just as he plans to do on the gridiron, Allen seems open to the idea of honing Coleman’s raw ability and potential on the links; during a recent appearance on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast, the quarterback praised his teammate’s uncontrolled, but promising swing, also addressing Coleman’s comments about them not being able to golf with each other by simply stating “that’s Keon.”
Though golf may not be their preferred relationship-building exercise, Allen does seem to be constructing a strong rapport with his rookie pass-catcher. He’ll need to do so quickly, as Coleman projects as a significant contributor in a Bills receiving corps that parted ways with Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis in the offseason; Allen has already praised Coleman’s talent, stating that he has “the tools necessary” to be a great receiver at the professional level.
