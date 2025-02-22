Bills' proven WR labeled 'overpriced' free-agent option
The Buffalo Bills' midseason move for a top wide receiver didn't yield big statistical numbers, but Amari Cooper was unquestionably a factor with his ability to create challenges for opposing defenses.
While a wrist injury limited his availability, Cooper accounted for his share of highlights in addition to bringing intangibles to table, and as a result, the price to re-sign him could be higher than initially expected.
“I think he did a great job of learning our offense, in fairness to him, in due time. He suffered the wrist injury, obviously, banged his back, and missed some games, fought through it. Honestly, his wrist could have required surgery, and at least one of the doctors recommended it, but he wanted to keep playing," said general manager Brandon Beane.
Averaging 14.9 yards per reception, Cooper made a beautiful, acrobatic 30-yard TD reception against the New York Jets' vaunted secondary. He also recorded a 25-yarder and a 30-yarder in the home win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
"The other part of that, the production numbers, his numbers, yards, touchdowns, catches, whatever stats you're comparing from a production standpoint, sometimes when you add a piece, it's what does it do for the group, the offensive group," said Beane.
As a whole, the Bills' offense was statistically more productive when Cooper was active.
Meanwhile, NFL senior writer Kevin Patra suggests Cooper, who will be 31 years old by the start of the 2025 season, may be able to command more money than one would think for an aging recover coming off a 547-yard campaign that was interrupted by injuries.
Patra identified "ten players who could be misvalued in NFL free agency," naming Cooper as one of five players who could be overpriced. The veteran WR fell in the same category as quarterback Sam Darnold, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, running back Najee Harris and defensive tackle Milton Williams.
"As the Bengals' push to retain Tee Higginsunderscores, talented receivers with few blemishes rarely reach free agency. Teams line up to lock down those types of difference-makers one way or another; the main way to add a stud wideout is to draft or trade for one. As such, almost every receiver hitting the open market does so with question marks. Some are older. Some are coming off injury. Some are older and coming off injury. Cooper struggled in 2024. In his first six games, the 30-year-old logged 24 catches for 250 yards and two scores in the Browns' moribund attack. A midseason trade to Buffalo to join MVP Josh Allen did little to jump-start his play; over eight regular-season games with the Bills, Cooper generated just 297 yards and two scores. He struggled with drops and dealt with a wrist injury that cost him two games. Was the nosedive in production tied to health -- and, thus, something he can bounce back from -- or a sign of the former first-rounder's advancing age? Cooper's presence here highlights the wariness that should be brought toward each of the 30-something wideouts peppering free agency." — Kevin Patra
