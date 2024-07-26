Bills free-agent safety 'staying ready' for 'right opportunity'
The Buffalo Bills are keeping the door open for Micah Hyde, even if only slightly.
Contemplating retirement from the NFL, the free agent safety has yet to announce whether he intends to play football again. If he does decide to suit up at some point, Hyde has already stated that it would be with the Bills and the Bills only.
"It's Bills or retire," said Hyde to reporter Sal Capaccio during the former All-Pro safety's annual charity softball event at Sahlen Field in mid-May.
The 33-year-old Hyde remained uncommitted and unsigned as the Bills kicked off training camp in Pittsford this past week, but Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane has not written off the possibility of a return.
"Nothing has really changed from, I think Micah made some straight up comments around his softball deal about where he was at. We talked and he came out to [OTAs] practice one day. We had talked before that [too]," said Beane while addressing reporters on Wednesday in Pittsford.
Hyde, who made 95 regular season starts for Buffalo after joining the organization as a free agent in 2017, has battled neck problems over the past two years. After being shut down following two games in 2022, the battle-tested free safety returned to make 14 starts in 2023.
"I think Micah's in a really good spot. He's enjoying his family time, but he's staying ready should the right opportunity come. We haven't done anything in addition to where we kind of left things off in June," said Beane.
It almost sounds as if Hyde is prepared to serve as an injury replacement, if needed, in 2024. Last year, Buffalo was thin at linebacker down the stretch and needed to call AJ Klein out of retirement as an emergency fill-in during the playoffs.
Although he would likely need a physical ramp up period, Hyde's comprehensive knowledge of the Bills' defensive philosophy should allow him to rejoin the team midstream.
There is likely not a better "break glass in case of emergency" option than Hyde, should the 2013 fifth-round draft pick choose to fill that role for Buffalo.
