Josh Allen’s Bills, Michael Jordan’s Bulls on eerily similar track to legendary status
Have you ever thought about the similarities between Josh Allen and Michael Jordan? There's a lot more than meets the eye.
Both are athletic marvels who are both considered generational talents in their respective sports. Both are Gatorade athletes. Both are avid golfers. Both have the background of being former baseball players. Both are over 6-foot-5. Both have been known to make magic happen with the ball in their hands.
But one uncanny comparison between the two was connected on Thursday. Doug Clawson, who works for CBS Sports as a researcher and writer according to his X/Twitter profile, noted how the six-time NBA champion and Finals MVP's struggles against the "Bad Boys" Detroit Pistons are a lot more comparable to Allen's playoff struggles against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jordan and the Chicago Bulls notably knocked off the Pistons in the 1991 NBA Eastern Conference finals en route to the first of two three-peat championship runs in the '90s. Allen may not have been alive until the second of those three-peat runs, but "His Airness" is someone he has noted as one of his idols.
Allen told GQ in 2024 how honored he was to work with Jordan for Gatorade's "Is it in you" campaign.
A win in Sunday's AFC championship game would need to, of course, be followed by a win in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9. for Allen to truthfully enter his Jordan era. And considering how Allen regards who many view as the greatest basketball player of all time, I'm sure he would be flattered to be mentioned in the same breath as him. But especially if that same breath came with a bevy of championship runs of his own.