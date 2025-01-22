Catchless Amari Cooper 'doing a great job' for Bills' offense
When it comes to Amari Cooper and the Buffalo Bills, the statistics don't tell the main part of the story.
Cooper has only eight receiving yards during the two postseason wins, but the veteran wide receiver has been a valuable contributor nonetheless. The five-time Pro Bowl selection is always someone the opposing defense must account for, and his presence alone makes a difference for the Bills' offense.
"Amari's doing a great job at being in the room and embodying that selfless mindset. I say it every time, watch out on the field where the DBs are when Amari's in the game," said offensive coordinator Joe Brady one day after Cooper's catchless appearance in the 27-25 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Deployed for 21 of 61 offensive snaps, Cooper was targeted only once as a receiver, unsuccessfully, in the divisional round. Quarterback Josh Allen passed only 22 times in the game — a mark he exceeded 14 times during the regular season.
"We didn't pass the ball a lot yesterday. I think the sometimes that's a product of it," said Brady. "Coop's doing a great job for us. He part of our group that makes our group who they are, and he's leading it. He doesn't care about the stats right now. He knows that him being on the field helps our offense."
RELATED: Newest 10,000-yard WR Amari Cooper cites 'favorite thing' about Josh Allen
The Bills scored at least 30 points in seven of the eight regular season games that Cooper played. They posted a 7-1 record over that span.
Cooper, who has made for a handful of unforgettable highlights during his short time with the Bills, has been the epitome of the "everybody eats" mentality that has fueled the NFL's second-highest scoring offense this season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —