Josh Allen and Bills' offense benefitting from Jets' personnel blunder
When one door closes, another one opens, and Buffalo Bills' running back Ty Johnson is living proof.
Johnson was seen ripping through the Baltimore Ravens' defense for a 17-yard gain and sliding down at the 31-yard line to effectively end the Bills' divisional round win at Highmark Stadium. The versatile running back, who has become a third-down staple on Buffalo's Josh Allen-led offense, is less than two years removed from being unexpectedly released with a non-football injury.
Johnson was blindsided when the New York Jets cut him in April 2023, but the former sixth-round draft pick landed on his feet four months later. The Bills signed the Maryland product in August and placed him on the practice squad for the start of the 2023 season.
The proven special teams warrior signed to Buffalo's active roster sevens weeks into the 2023 campaign, and he saw an increased role on offense when Joe Brady took over play calling duties for the Week 11 against the Jets.
In addition to special teams duties, which included occasional kick returns, Johnson totaled 132 rushing yards and caught all seven of his receiving targets over 91 offensive snaps in his first season with the Bills. In 2024, Johnson earned the role as the team's third-down running back and appeared in all 17 games totaling 316 offensive reps.
“It comes from him accepting the role in this offense. A lot of guys in this offense had to accept a little bit, something maybe they thought they were going to be. I's not the most glorious thing to be a third-down back, but he's taken advantage of every opportunity that he's had," said Allen prior to the divisional round matchup against Baltimore.
Johnson, who showed his potential as a pass-catcher with 34 receptions for 372 yards as a Jet in 2021, averaged 5.2 yards per carry and 15.8 yards per catch on 2024.
"I've said for a long time that he's the best third down back in the game, and he just continues to make play after play for us. The things that he does in the passing game, the blocking game, the run game. He's such a selfless player. He's such a great locker room guy, and I can't say enough nice things about him," said Allen.
It wasn't on anyone's bingo card 20 months ago, but Johnson has found a seemingly perfect fit with the Bills and the superstar quarterback is happy to have him aboard.
