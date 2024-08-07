Josh Allen gives four-word answer on potentially playing Bills preseason games
It's likely not his choice to make, but Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one to never refuse the chance to play football.
Even if that chance is in a preseason game setting, the 28-year-old Allen finds value in it.
"Reps are always helpful," said Allen after Wednesday's practice in Pittsford as the Bills are scheduled to host the Chicago Bears on Saturday, August 10 at Highmark Stadium.
A few extra reps could be especially helpful this preseason considering the Bills dramatically overhauled their receiving corps over the past five months. Khalil Shakir, a 2022 fifth-round draft pick, is the lone roster member to have previously caught a pass from Allen in an NFL game. Then, there's an addition like Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who didn't join the team until OTAs Phase 3.
"Just getting to know him as a guy and feel his body language on the field, we've just been behind with the time. I feel like these last couple weeks we've really gotten into a groove," said Allen.
As for whether or not Allen will get the opportunity to take live game reps with Valdes-Scantling against the Bears, or at anytime this preseason, remains an unknown.
"I'm not sure how much I'm playing, if I'm playing at all. I guess we'll find out," said Allen.
Last summer, Allen did not suit up for the preseason opener, but did see exhibition snaps on the road in Pittsburgh and Chicago. He went a combined 12-of-17 passing for 113 yards and rushed once for a six-yard loss.
"To get things rolling would be nice, but I understand not getting out there, making sure we're being healthy and being protective. It's a double-edged sword anyway you look at it," said Allen. "If I'm asked to play, I'll play. If I'm told not to play, I won't play."
Allen displayed good perspective while addressing reporters about the issue at hand.
RELATED: Famous Buffalo rapper chooses Bills QB Josh Allen over Stefon Diggs
"The competitive juices in me want to play, but I understand that Week 1, we still got some time," said Allen.
After Saturday's home game, the Bills will visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on August 17 before hosting the Carolina Panthers on August 24.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —