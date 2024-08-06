Famous Buffalo rapper chooses Bills QB Josh Allen over Stefon Diggs
Renowned Buffalo-born rapper Benny the Butcher is a true Bill-iever.
Benny, a songwriter legally known as Jeremie Damon Pennick, ran into Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during a special event at Darian Lake Performing Arts Center, and the recording artist shared some encouraging words with the franchise field general.
Posting a photo of himself standing next to Allen outside of a West Herr Auto employee-only concert that was headlined by Carrie Underwood, Benny captioned the interaction with message for anyone who suggests that since-traded wide receiver Stefon Diggs was the primary reason for the Bills quarterback's success.
"I told bro we don't need Diggs," said Benny in his Facebook post.
After four productive seasons with the club, Buffalo traded Diggs to the Houston Texans this past offseason as the animated pass-catcher apparently wore out his welcome. Josh Allen doubters predict that the absence of his WR1 will result in a drop in production from the three-time MVP finalist. Obviously, The Butcher isn't buying it.
Four years after releasing the timeless album "Butcher on Steroids," Benny collaborated with the team on a "Bills Mafia Anthem" ahead of the 2020 NFL Postseason in January 2021.
The August 3 Facebook post is more evidence that Benny's loyalty lies with the queen city's team and its adopted son Josh Allen.
