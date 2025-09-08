Bills Central

Bills' Dalton Kincaid gets early redemption with TD catch vs. Ravens

Josh Allen capped a statement opening drive with a 15-yard scoring pass to Dalton Kincaid as the Bills took an early lead on the Ravens.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) scores a touchdown during the first quarter against Baltimore Ravens
/ Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Dalton Kincaid started this season much differently than the way he ended last season. To end 2024, he dropped a Josh Allen prayer. To begin 2025, he caught a Josh Allen laser.

Allen and the Super Bowl-favorite Buffalo Bills orchestrated a statement drive right off the bat Sunday night at Highmark Stadium, marching 50 yards in seven plays to take an early 7-0 lead on the Batlimore Ravens. The short field was set up by Brandon Codrington's 41-yard return of the opening kickoff.

Then the NFL's reigning MVP went to work. Allen began the drive with an 8-yard completion to tight end Dalton Knox. After dodging an interception when Ravens' rookie Malaki Starks couldn't hold onto a tipped pass off the hand of Bills' receiver Khalil Shakir, Allen smoked a pass over the middle to Kincaid who caught it falling into the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown.

It was Kincaid, infamously, who dove but couldn't catch Allen's fourth-down desperation heave late in last season's AFC Championship Game with the Bills driving to tie or beat the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

This, however, was an almost perfect way to erase old memories. Allen was 3 of 4 on the opening drive, gained three yards on a designed run and flipped a backward pass to Ty Johnson for a key 17-yard gain.

The Bills lead the Ravens, 7-3, after the first quarter.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens
/ Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

