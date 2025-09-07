NFL Fan of the Year provides lousy prediction for Bills vs. Ravens
In what could be the most important game of the 2024 NFL regular season, the Buffalo Bills play the Baltimore Ravens in a game with critical playoff implications for the AFC to kick off their seasons on Sunday night.
Tom Grossi, the 2023 NFL Fan of the Year, however, isn't backing Buffalo. The fan-turned-prognosticator is against the Bills in this massive affair, going with the Ravens in his Week 1 NFL Picks video.
Grossi noted some worry for the Bills against Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and the rest of the Baltimore offense, namely with marquee free agent Joey Bosa and rookie first-round cornerback Maxwell Hairston.
"Bosa, yeah, we'll see if he can take the field, and of course, Hairston missing those first few games is not gonna make that secondary any better," said Grossi. "So if there's a time for the Ravens to take advantage, it might be Week 1."
Even though Grossi is siding with the Ravens this week, he also said he wouldn't be surprised if the Ravens and Bills meet again in the playoffs.
Grossi will be streaming the Chiefs-Chargers game in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday on YouTube, which begins at 8:00 p.m. EST.
