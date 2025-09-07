Bills Central

NFL Fan of the Year provides lousy prediction for Bills vs. Ravens

Tom Grossi, the 2023 NFL Fan of the Year, doesn't believe in the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football

Owen Klein

Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens
Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In what could be the most important game of the 2024 NFL regular season, the Buffalo Bills play the Baltimore Ravens in a game with critical playoff implications for the AFC to kick off their seasons on Sunday night.

Tom Grossi, the 2023 NFL Fan of the Year, however, isn't backing Buffalo. The fan-turned-prognosticator is against the Bills in this massive affair, going with the Ravens in his Week 1 NFL Picks video.

Grossi noted some worry for the Bills against Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and the rest of the Baltimore offense, namely with marquee free agent Joey Bosa and rookie first-round cornerback Maxwell Hairston.

"Bosa, yeah, we'll see if he can take the field, and of course, Hairston missing those first few games is not gonna make that secondary any better," said Grossi. "So if there's a time for the Ravens to take advantage, it might be Week 1."

Even though Grossi is siding with the Ravens this week, he also said he wouldn't be surprised if the Ravens and Bills meet again in the playoffs.

Grossi will be streaming the Chiefs-Chargers game in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday on YouTube, which begins at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Dion Dawkins
Buffalo Bills Dion Dawkins blocks for quarterback Josh Allen, who scores against the Ravens on Jan. 19, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Owen Klein
Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State's 2024 men's basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football's Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.

