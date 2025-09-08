Bills Central

Josh Allen makes Buffalo Bills' rushing history, topping two HOF running backs

The Buffalo Bills' quarterback ran his way to the top of the franchise's record book on Sunday Night Football

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (92) tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium
Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (92) tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium
Move over, Thurman Thomas.

There's a new all-time rushing touchdowns leader atop the Buffalo Bills' record book, and his name is Josh Allen.

Allen called his own number from two yards for a touchdown on the ground, pulling the Bills within 34-25 with 12:51 remaining in the fourth quarter in the Sunday Night Football opener against the Baltimore Ravens. It was his 66th career rushing touchdown, breaking his tie with Thomas atop the Bills' all-time list.

Thomas, a phenomenal triple threat running back that spent 12 seasons with the Bills, went into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the second ballot in 2007. Thomas is only one of eight men on NFL annals to rush for more than 12,000 yards and amass more than 4,000 receiving yards.

Josh Allen TD
Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in a 2025 AFC divisional round / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

On his way up the franchise ladder, Allen passed another Hall of Fame running back. Midway through the 2024 campaign, the quarterback eclipsed the late OJ Simpson (57 rush TDs), who competed nine seasons for the Bills.

Making the feat all the more remarkable for a quarterback, Allen is just beginning his eighth season in a Bills' uniform. Prior to Allen winning the honor this past February, Thomas and Simpson were the first two NFL MVP winners for the franchise.

Allen, the only player in NFL history to total 40+ touchdowns in five consecutive seasons, averages 9.3 rushing touchdowns per season.

Josh Allen runs
Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs the ball defended by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Teddye Buchanan (40)) / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

