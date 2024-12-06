ESPN analyst sets enormous bar for Bills' Josh Allen to clear in the final 10 weeks
All season, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky has been a strong supporter of the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen, but he had some bold words for what this season means for Allen.
On Thursday's episode of "Get Up," Orlovsky went into detail about what this back stretch of the regular season and postseason means for the legacy of Allen and his confidence level in the Bills.
"Most important 10-week stretch of his career. It is a legacy-defining 10-week stretch of his career. I know one thing, since 2022, he's got the most touchdowns in the NFL and it's not even close. I know the second thing is in the playoffs, he's going to ball out. Every time he plays in a playoff game, it's like 320 yards, 11 touchdowns, three picks over the course of that stretch. He's got to win."
"If Buffalo gets the one seed and you gotta go through Orchard Park to get to New Orleans, I'm taking the Buffalo Bills."
Allen has been discussed as an MVP candidate all season because of what he has meant to the Bills and what he has brought to the team. He currently has thrown for 2,691 yards and 20 touchdowns to just five interceptions while adding 334 rushing yards and six scores on the ground.
Buffalo has cemented itself as one of the best teams in the NFL after clinching the AFC East title in the Bills' win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. They are riding a seven-game winning streak with a 10-2 record and just one game behind the Kansas City Chiefs for first in the AFC.
The knock on Allen and the Bills over the last seven years is not getting it done in the postseason when it counts the most, especially against the Chiefs. Buffalo has shown this year's team is different with the balanced attack on offense giving them a different dynamic from previous years.
For Allen to be considered among the greats in NFL history, a Super Bowl run needs to be in the cards. With the way the NFL season has gone, this appears to be the Bills' moment to shine and help the franchise win their first Super Bowl title.