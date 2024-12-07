Retired Super Bowl champion WR details why Josh Allen's better off now
Emmanuel Sanders played in the Super Bowl for three different teams over his 12-year NFL career, but what he saw in his one season with the Buffalo Bills was unlike any other.
The two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, who retired with 704 career receptions, caught 42 passes for 626 yards and four touchdowns from Josh Allen in 2021. He was amazed by the Bills' quarterback then and even more so now.
"He's a special talent," said Sanders on Friday's episode of The Herd with Colin Cowherd. "What a lot of people don't understand about Josh is how big and strong and physical he is. In order for Josh to get going, he needs that physicality. He's a lot faster than people think and he's one of the best teammates that I've ever been around."
Allen has been extremely successful when on the run during crunch time. The dual threat used his legs to produce Play of the Year candidates in back-to-back victories wrapped around Buffalo's bye week.
On a 4th-and-2 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Allen bulldozed his way into the end zone for a 26-yard TD run that allowed Buffalo to take a nine-point lead with under 2:00 remaining.
In the snow on December 1, Allen caught a backwards toss from receiver Amari Cooper and took it seven yards to the left pylon in a 35-10 rout of the San Francisco 49ers.
Coming through in impressive fashion against the two teams that met in Super Bowl LVIII, Allen is even better now than he was with Sanders in 2021.
"When me and Diggs was there, we were the veteran receivers. Josh was kind of leaning on us a little bit for leadership. Now, he's got these young's guys and he's the leader of them," said Sanders. "When you're the main, main leader, you feel like you have a bigger responsibility on your shoulders to go out and perform, which, I think, is really good for Josh. I think we're seeing the best version of him."
