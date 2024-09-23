Michael Jordan? LeBron James? Bills QB Josh Allen is 'him'
Buffalo Bills' franchise left tackle Dion Dawkins drew the comparison years ago.
Dawkins has consistently likened quarterback Josh Allen's aura, and special ability to take over a game, to that of basketball legend, and six-time NBA champion, Michael Jordan. For the younger generations, who may be somewhat unfamiliar on what it means to be"Be Like Mike," Allen's modern-day basketball equivalent is none other than LeBron James.
While some may disapprove of the comparison due to Allen's lack of championship titles, there's now literal visual evidence to support the claim. With Allen having emerged as a pitchman for Gatorade, the 28-year-old quarterback is the face of an 11-story ad poster that stands on the side of the Statler building in downtown Buffalo.
"I said to myself that is the coolest thing I've seen. The last thing that I've seen like that, if I'm correct, it was LeBron James. LeBron James had one of those big old things in Cleveland. It is cool," said Dawkins.
Allen, a three-time NFL MVP finalist, has garnered LeBron James-level status from a premiere worldwide brand. It's a far cry from being an overlooked prospect who was forced to attend junior college before receiving his lone Division I opportunity.
"I just think that that's super cool, that Josh can be that. As a kid, you dream about stuff like that. That's cool as heck. Gatorade is lit. Josh is lit. 17 is him," said Dawkins.
Allen currently rides a streak of four consecutive seasons with 40+ total touchdowns, a first-time feat in NFL history. The clutch playmaker has led the Bills to four straight division titles and five playoff appearances in a row.
