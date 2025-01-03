Bills Central

Bills' QB Mitch Trubisky shares specific goal for Week 18 outing

The Buffalo Bills will give their second-string quarterback a major opportunity on Sunday.

Ralph Ventre

Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (11) calls signals prior to the snap against the San Francisco 49ers
Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (11) calls signals prior to the snap against the San Francisco 49ers / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
It's a product of the team's success and the durability of starting quarterback Josh Allen.

Buffalo Bills' second-string signal caller Mitch Trubisky has more kneel downs than pass attempts this season. Mastering the victory formation for the 13-3 Bills, Trubisky has taken a knee 12 times compared to having thrown five passes.

He won't start the regular season finale, but the Bills' backup is in line for a majority of the offensive reps against the New England Patriots on January 5. The former No. 2 overall draft pick enters Week 18 with -11 rush yards to his credit.

"I got a chance to get rid of the rushing total this weekend, but I'll do what I gotta do for the team to take those negative rush yards on the victory kneels. It's the best play in football, but it does tally up," said Trubisky after practice in Orchard Park.

The 30-year-old field general has ended six games in victory formation this season, and he wouldn't mind completing the task again on Sunday.

"The priority is get a win. Go out, execute the game plan and get a win. If I'm taking victory kneels at the end this weekend, it's another good thing," said Trubisky.

RELATED: Bills' defensive captain will miss regular season finale nursing new injury

When it comes to a limited sample airing it out, the 30-year-old field general is 4-of-5 passing for 78 yards and one touchdown. He connected with Tyrell Shavers on a 69-yard tunnel screen TD in the December 29 win over the New York Jets.

Trubisky will likely have plenty of opportunities to drop back when Buffalo closes out its regular season against the Patriots. For the first time all season, his final stat line will have more pass attempts than kneel downs.

Mitch Trubisky warms up
Buffalo BIlls quarterback Mitchell Trubisky warms up / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

