NFL's TD leader bewildered by Pro Bowl snub with only two Bills selected
One can certainly argue that James Cook deserved better.
In fact, it's rather unbelievable that the NFL's touchdowns leader did not earn a Pro Bowl selection, and the Buffalo Bills' running back publicly shared his bewilderment on the social media site now known as X.
Replying to an official post that listed Derrick Henry, Joe Mixon and Jonathan Taylor as the AFC's Pro Bowl running backs, Cook responded to the snub.
"it be wild your best still ain’t enough but hey," said Cook in the X post.
Buffalo's 2022 second-round draft pick has a point, specifically when compared to Mixon and Taylor from an efficiency standpoint. Then, there's also the fact that Cook is the primary running back for a 13-win team that locked up a division title on December 1.
Cook's 5.0 yards per carry average is higher than Taylor (4.7) and Mixon (4.1). His 17 touchdowns make the third-year player the NFL's non-kicking scoring leader this season.
Over 229 total touches, Cook has gained 1,239 yards from scrimmage. He has fumbled only once all year.
RELATED: Stud Bills defender gets snubbed from Pro Bowl
Cook's older brother, Dalvin, also weighed in on the matter via social media.
"Just keep doing what your doing and let the bag in a few weeks speak for itself," said the older Cook, who has been selected to four Pro Bowls over the years.
While Cook was tabbed a "first alternate" for the Pro Bowl Games, Bills quarterback Josh Allen and left tackle Dion Dawkins were named starters.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —