Sean McDermott weighs in on MVP race, claims Josh Allen's stats don't matter
Sean McDermott made the proclamation once during his postgame locker room speech and twice while addressing reporters at his press conference.
“I think Josh Allen continues to show why he should be the MVP, and just great to see our offense do what they've been able to do here," said McDermott following the Buffalo Bills' 40-14 win over the New York Jets in Orchard Park.
Currently the betting favorite to win the NFL MVP award at all major sportsbooks (DraftKings has him at -320), Allen continued to make plays off script as well as produce touchdowns at an historic rate. With one TD rush and two TD passes on Sunday against the Jets, the dual threat field general became the first player to NFL history to total at least 40 touchdowns in five consecutive seasons.
Allen, who sat out the entire fourth quarter with the Bills in command against New York, has 28 touchdown passes and 12 touchdown rushes through 16 games. With his first-quarter TD, Allen tied Hall-of-Fame running back Thurman Thomas for the all-time franchise lead in rushing touchdowns (65).
Meanwhile, McDermott suggested that the stats fail to truly show Allen's complete value.
"I think there's a saying about stats, right? At the end of the day, Josh Allen is the MVP," said McDermott. "I've been around this league long enough to know, to see MVPs every year for many years. What he has done on this team, in this organization, in this community, and no offense to anybody else, but I've got a hard time believing that someone's done more. I really believe that.”
Allen has quarterbacked the Bills to six straight double-digit win seasons and five consecutive AFC East division titles. He has been an MVP finalist thrice, but has yet to win the award.
In the locker room speech that was shared by the Bills via social media, McDermott revealed his choice for MVP while addressing to the team.
"I'm probably bias, but I think this guy is the MVP, Josh Allen," said McDermott as he handed the quarterback a celebratory game ball.
