ESPN predicts one Bills player will be among NFL's Top 100 in 2024 season
The start of a new campaign is as good a time as any to look at the state of the NFL and set expectations for its premier players. ESPN celebrated the start of the new season by having its NFL experts put together a list of their predictions for the top 100 players in the league in 2024, with the Buffalo Bills only having one representative on the list.
You won't be shocked to hear who that representative is, as quarterback Josh Allen comes in at fifth on the list (up two spots from a year ago). Beat reporter Alaina Getzenberg wrote about how Allen is expected to be in the conversation for MVP in 2024.
“Once again an MVP finalist in 2023, Allen has consistently proved over the past few seasons why he is one of the league's best quarterbacks -- setting records on the ground and through the air and leading the Bills to four straight division titles," Getzenberg wrote. ". . . Allen has new tests on his plate this season: working with only one wide receiver on the roster who has caught a pass from him in a game (Khalil Shakir), and becoming a more vocal leader.”
The list included a signature stat for each player and where their projections will be for 2024. Allen is tied with Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, and Tom Brady for having the most seasons scoring at least 50 passing and rushing touchdowns combined with three seasons. He’s projected to throw for 3,712 yards with 23 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while adding 496 rushing yards and nine rushing scores.
Those projected stats would be well below what he has done in the past, as he has passed for over 4,000 yards in four straight seasons and has rushed for at least 500 yards in five of his six NFL seasons. Even his passing touchdowns prediction is below what he has done, as 23 would be his lowest since 2019 when he threw 20 touchdowns. His rushing score projection is more in line with what he has done recently, as he has scored nine or more touchdowns only twice in his career (with last season being his most with 15).
Getzenberg’s commentary on his leadership has been a topic of discussion over the offseason as Allen evolves into a more defined leadership role. He has also expressed excitement for young receivers like second-round pick Keon Coleman and Shakir to step up and develop chemistry with them for the season.
The expectations for Allen in 2024 continue to grow as the Bills’ offense will flow through him, and how they perform will determine whether Allen can win that elusive NFL MVP Award and lead Buffalo to the Super Bowl.
