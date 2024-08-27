2024 Buffalo Bills 53-man roster tracker
With the start of the 2024 NFL campaign just a few days away, teams around the league must now get their rosters into regular-season form. Clubs must trim their rosters down from 90 players to 53 before 4:00 p.m. on August 27; be sure to bookmark this page to stay up-to-date on the Buffalo Bills’ moves as they make the trek down to the roster limit.
Latest updates will appear at the top of each section.
Released:
- QB Ben DiNucci
- QB Anthony Brown
- WR Damiere Byrd
- OL Kevin Jarvis
- DE Rondell Bothroyd
- LB Shayne Simon
- LB Deion Jones
- CB Kyron Brown
Starting Early
7:55 a.m.: The Bills have released quarterback Ben DiNucci, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Buffalo signed the former Dallas Cowboys folk hero following its preseason opener and allowed the signal-caller to eat snaps in its final two preseason games.
8/25: The Buffalo Bills released quarterback Anthony Brown, wide receiver Damiere Byrd, offensive lineman Kevin Jarvis, defensive end Rondell Bothroyd, cornerback Kyron Brown, and linebackers Deion Jones and Shayne Simon on Sunday afternoon, just one day after the conclusion of their preseason.
Injured Reserve:
- S Terrell Burgess
- S Dee Delaney
8/25: Buffalo placed defensive backs Terrell Burgess and Dee Delaney on injured reserve as part of its Sunday string of releases. Both joined the Bills relatively late in the offseason and will now miss the entire 2024 campaign unless injury settlements are reached.
