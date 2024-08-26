2024 Bills 53-man roster projection: Final prediction
The 2024 NFL preseason has concluded, meaning that clubs around the league are only a few days and a roster cutdown away from the start of the 2024 campaign. Teams must have their rosters down from 90 to 53 players by 4:00 p.m. ET on August 27, meaning that general managers have a bevy of difficult decisions to make over the next few hours.
As we’ve done throughout the offseason, we’ve decided to try our hand at predicting what the Buffalo Bills’ 53-man roster will look like after their roster trim (post-injured reserve designations). With that, here’s our final crack at the initial unit.
Offense
Quarterback (2)
- Josh Allen, Mitchell Trubisky
This may shock you, but Josh Allen is going to make Buffalo’s roster. Now that you’ve processed that information, we’ll move on to the backup quarterback situation; despite his struggles throughout the preseason and current injury, it’s difficult to imagine anyone other than Mitchell Trubisky serving as Allen’s backup in the 2024 campaign given his contract. There’s an avenue where the Bills place him on injured reserve should another intriguing backup option become available through trade or free agency, but at this juncture, it looks as though Trubisky will remain at One Bills Drive this fall.
Running Back (4)
- James Cook, Ray Davis, Ty Johnson, FB Reggie Gilliam
Fans will be heartbroken to see Frank Gore Jr. omitted from the running back room given his breakout performance in the preseason finale, but there’s simply not a path to him consistently carving out a spot on the gameday active roster as a rookie, thus making him a more apt practice squad candidate in the interim. With Gore Jr. accounted for, the running back room is quite simple: Cook is a reigning Pro Bowler who finished sixth in the NFL in scrimmage yards last season, and he figures to lead Buffalo’s rushing attack yet again this fall. He’ll be spelled by the powerful Ray Davis and well-rounded Ty Johnson, the latter of whom also offers special teams upside. Fullback Reggie Gilliam is an overlooked, but important offensive piece who is also a crucial special teamer (he led the team in special teams snaps last year with 365).
Wide Receiver (6)
- Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, Keon Coleman, Mack Hollins, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Tyrell Shavers
There’s no debate about the top four here: Buffalo has centered its revamped receiving corps around Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins, and rookie Keon Coleman, and all figure to play important offensive roles this fall. The bottom of the depth chart is where things get interesting—how many wideouts do the Bills keep, and who are the players they opt to hold onto? The three receivers with realistic paths to the final unit are Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Tyrell Shavers, and K.J. Hamler, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see any one, combination of, or even all three of these players on the 53-man roster. Valdes-Scantling seems the surer bet given his experience and contract, and we’ll ultimately give the edge to Shavers over Hamler given his youth and clearer path to a jersey on gamedays as a special teams contributor. That said, no combination of these three would be necessarily surprising, and Shavers or Hamler, if cut, would likely be priority practice squad adds.
Tight End (3)
- Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox, Quintin Morris
Despite Zach Davidson’s strong training camp, it never looked as though the team realistically viewed the 26-year-old as a realistic candidate to usurp the trusted Quintin Morris as the third tight end on the depth chart. Morris rounds out the room alongside Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox, both of whom figure to factor prominently into the passing game this fall.
Offensive Line (10)
OT: Dion Dawkins, Spencer Brown, Ryan Van Demark, Tylan Grable, Richard Gouraige
IOL: David Edwards, Connor McGovern, O'Cyrus Torrence, Alec Anderson, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
This may seem like a hefty chunk of offensive linemen, but developable (and already solid) depth across the offensive line is never a bad thing to have. Dion Dawkins, David Edwards, Connor McGovern, O’Cyrus Torrence, and Spencer Brown are slotted in as the starters, with Ryan Van Demark, Richard Gouraige, Alec Anderson, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, and Tylan Grable serving as depth options. You’ll notice a trend with the backups: they’re all young, athletic, and(sans Van Pran-Granger) offer positional versatility.
One could make an argument for keeping Gouragie off the roster in favor of a player like La’el Collins—or even K.J. Hamler—but ultimately, we’ll give the edge to the 25-year-old.
Defensive Line (9)
DE: Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa, Von Miller, Dawuane Smoot, Javon Solomon
DT: Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Austin Johnson, DeWayne Carter
There are not too many surprises across the defensive line: Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa, and Von Miller are all locks at defensive end, and Dawuane Smoot has positioned himself for a potentially significant role given his training camp excellence. Javon Solomon projects as a designated pass-rusher as a rookie, and given the praise he’s received from his teammates and coaching staff in recent weeks, it doesn’t look as though the fifth-round pick’s roster security is in question.
Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Austin Johnson, and DeWayne Carter is a boring defensive tackle projection, but it simply appears to be the correct one.
Linebacker (5)
- Terrel Bernard, Dorian Williams, Edefuan Ulofoshio, Nicholas Morrow, Joe Andreessen
Matt Milano’s recent bicep tear makes Buffalo’s linebacker situation a bit cloudy. He’ll likely start the season on IR, and his absence, given the team’s lack of pre-existing depth at the position, figures to leave the Bills with fewer linebackers on the active roster than they’d like to start the year. Presumptive starters Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams are locks, as is athletic fifth-round pick Edefuan Ulofoshio. Nicholas Morrow is a quality depth option and special teamer, and we’ll ultimately give the final spot to preseason fan favorite Joe Andreessen over Baylon Spector, as one could argue that Andreessen showed more in two preseason games than Spector has in two years.
It wouldn’t be shocking to see Buffalo make further moves at linebacker after it sees the moves that other teams make at the position on roster cutdown day.
Cornerback (7)
CB: Rasul Douglas, Christian Benford, Kaiir Elam, Ja'Marcus Ingram, Daequan Hardy
Nickel: Taron Johnson, Cam Lewis
Buffalo’s depth at cornerback behind Christian Benford and Rasul Douglas was viewed as a question mark entering training camp, but both Kaiir Elam and Ja’Marcus Ingram flashed in training camp, making the positional group actually look like one of the team’s strongest. Rookie Daequan Hardy was initially expected to compete as a nickel defender, but he’s primarily played outside throughout the preseason, and he’s looked quite solid; he’ll also contribute as a returner on special teams.
Taron Johnson leads the way in the slot, where the reigning second-team All-Pro sticks out as one of the league’s best at his position. He’ll be backed up by veteran Cam Lewis, who offers positional versatility across the secondary.
Safety (4)
- Taylor Rapp, Damar Hamlin, Cole Bishop, Mike Edwards
The Bills’ safety situation was always going to be difficult to manage entering the 2024 campaign given the offseason departures of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, but persistent injuries throughout camp have prevented the new (and as of now still undetermined) duo from developing a chemistry. Damar Hamlin, Cole Bishop, and Mike Edwards all fortunately appear on track to being available for Week 1, and they’ll make up the safety room alongside presumptive starter Taylor Rapp to start the campaign.
Specialists (3)
- Tyler Bass, Sam Martin, Reid Ferguson
Tyler Bass’ recent kicking woes (dating back to last season) are an objective concern, but Buffalo would have a difficult time getting out of his contract at this juncture. He’ll likely be the Bills’ kicker until he leaves them with absolutely no choice but to move on (which is hopefully a time that never comes). He’ll be joined in the specialist group by the not stellar, but generally inoffensive Sam Martin and long-snapper Reid Ferguson.
