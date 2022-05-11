Skip to main content

NFL Schedule: More Evidence Points to Bills at Rams to Open Season

The Bills already know they will be hosting the Tennessee Titans on a Monday night in Week 2.

Buffalo Bills fans shouldn't count on too many Sunday games at 1 p.m. this season. Their team is just too attractive to national (and international) TV audiences.

Last week, the NFL announced the Bills will host the Tennessee Titans as part of a Monday Night Football doubleheader in Week 2.

This Thursday, when the league announces its full schedule, it's expected to include the Bills at the Los Angeles Rams as the matchup for the Kickoff Game, in which the defending Super Bowl champs traditionally mark the official start of each season by hosting a game on Thursday night preceding opening weekend.

The report, courtesy of the Los Angeles Times' Sam Farmer, cited the announcement by CBS that the Rams will host the Denver Broncos on Christmas as another sign pointing to the Rams hosting the Bills to start the season.

"By every indication, the NFL had zeroed in on either the Bills or Broncos playing at the Rams in the traditional Thursday night game that opens the season," he wrote.

A Bills-Rams matchup would feature plenty of compelling storylines, starting with the surprising decision by Rams star edge rusher Von Miller to reject the Rams' offer to re-sign in order to join the Bills.

The Bills last season became the first team in nearly three decades other than New England to win the AFC East two years in a row. They advanced to the AFC Championship Game two seasons ago and to the divisional round last season, falling to Kansas City both times.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Chiefs' wild 42-36 overtime victory last January moved the league to change its postseason overtime rules.

Another reason to pick the Bills? Everyone else is picking them. They have been installed by Las Vegas oddsmakers as the favorite to win the next Super Bowl after failing to earn a trip to SoFi Stadium for last season's championship game.

Either way, forget Sundays at 1. As long as Josh Allen is the quarterback and the Bills are such serious championship contenders, there's a good chance they will play more night games than day games.

BOOKMARK OUR SITE: For more Bills news and features, visit SI.com's Fan Nation regularly.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.

In This Article (1)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

Allen-Knox
News

An early 53-man roster prediction for Buffalo Bills

By Nick Fierro19 hours ago
Bradberry
News

Should Bills be interested in signing CB James Bradberry?

By Nick FierroMay 9, 2022
Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) runs for a first down during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
News

Bills to host Titans in Week 2 Monday night clash

By Nick FierroMay 9, 2022
Saffold
News

Looking ahead to Bills' training camp and battles on offensive line

By Nick FierroMay 9, 2022
Buffalo Bills helmet logo.
News

Bills have reasonable travel schedule for 2022

By Nick FierroMay 7, 2022
Shakir
News

Looking ahead to Bills' training camp and battles at wide receiver

By Nick FierroMay 6, 2022
Gabriel Davis caught seven TD passes as a rookie last season.
News

Bills paying a lot for their point and win production, but it's money well spent

By Nick FierroMay 6, 2022
Elam-2
News

Best and worst of Bills' 2022 NFL Draft analyzed

By Nick FierroMay 6, 2022