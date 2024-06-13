Pizza and Golf with the boys! Bills' Offense finds right recipe off-field
Off-field chemistry building is part of the process for the Buffalo Bills and interior offensive lineman Connor McGovern has been helping to cook it up this offseason.
While making the on-field transition from starting left guard to center, the 26-year-old McGovern has been honing his Pizzaiolo skills at home, too. The multi-talented hog-mollie has become known to make a couple dozen pizza pies for teammates to enjoy.
"Connor hosts amazing pizza parties at his house, almost bi-weekly," said starting tight end Dawson Knox after Wednesday's minicamp practice in Orchard Park. "He makes probably what, 30 pizzas? It's close to 30. They're unbelievable. He kinda hosts the offense as a whole. Great team building experiences eating Connor's pizza."
In addition to sharing delightfully tasteful pies with his fellow team members, Knox, who is known to be close friends with quarterback Josh Allen, said golf has also played a significant role in off-field activity.
"Really been working on my golf game off the field. It's coming along, been getting some tips from Josh. A lot of the guys been hitting the range, hitting the course recently," said Knox.
Between taking swings on the golf course and devouring slices at McGovern's crib, the off-field bond is building amongst the Bills' offense.