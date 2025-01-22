Potential 2025 Bills free agent target has significant Buffalo ties
The Buffalo Bills could bring in a 2025 free agent notably tied to Western New York. ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter confirmed Wednesday that Los Angeles Chargers star Khalil Mack will return for a 12th NFL season this fall after mulling retirement.
After stints with the now Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears, and Chargers, Mack is slated to become a free agent for the first time in his career. A 2010s All-Decade selection and nine-time Pro Bowler, Mack, who turns 34 in February, has been one of the best pass rushers of his generation, producing 107.5 career sacks (seventh among active players and tied for 45th most all-time).
But what's missing from the five-time All-Pro's resume? Real team success. This makes a Buffalo reunion even more realistic for an all-time great who is in the twilight of his career and could be looking to join a playoff contender. The Bills have been one of the NFL's winningest franchises in recent history, claiming five consecutive AFC East titles and earning two AFC championship berths in that span.
Mack notably played his collegiate career at the University at Buffalo, where he was named a first-team All-American and MAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2013. When Buffalo traded up for the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Mack was vocal about how salty he was that the team went with Sammy Watkins over himself — arguably the best player in UB football history.
“I talk to Sammy about that every once in a while and tell him how he stole my city from me," said Mack in a 2016 interview with ESPN.
Of course, the Bills have a similar veteran edge rusher on their roster with Von Miller, who is 35. But considering how healthy Mack has been over the last three seasons, as well as just posting a 17-sack season in 2023, Mack could be someone Buffalo looks to add on the market to boost their front seven.