Backup QB Mitch Trubisky is least of Buffalo Bills' problems
When Ryan Tannehill is the most appealing available free-agent option, the inclination should be to stick with Mitch Trubisky.
The Buffalo Bills signed Trubisky as their QB2 shortly after the Pittsburgh Steelers released the former No. 2 overall draft pick early this past offseason. General manager Brandon Beane spoke highly of the player shortly after the signing and subsequently offered praise for the veteran's performance with the first-team offense during June minicamp.
Now, after one weird preseason performance against the Chicago Bears, the overreacting fanatics are calling for an upgrade to the backup quarterback position behind MVP hopeful Josh Allen.
First, Trubisky wasn't nearly the worst performer on the Bills' side of the field in what was a lackluster performance across the board for Sean McDermott's team on Saturday at Highmark Stadium.
The 30-year-old second-stringer entered mid-drive and proceeded to march Buffalo into the red zone. Trubisky is facing criticism for missing two potential touchdown passes on that possession, but what about the three prior completions that moved the chains? The veteran field general converted a 4th-and-2, a 3rd-and-6 and a 3rd-and-5 by connecting with Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Curtis Samuel.
Amidst windy conditions, Trubisky finished 10-of-18 passing for 82 yards and totaled 12 yards on three carries. It really wasn't that bad.
By all indications, the Bills have no interest in moving on from Trubisky at this point and how could you blame them? In addition to the 36-year-old Tannehill, Brian Hoyer, Blaine Gabbert and Trevor Siemian are the top remaining free agents. None have the physical attributes that Trubisky offers, nor do they have a higher win percentage as a starter.
Believe it or not, Trubisky is five games over .500 over 57 NFL starts. He knows the organization from his 2021 stint and the organization knows him.
The reality is that Trubisky is as good as it gets when it comes to available backups at this stage in the summer. Not to mention, no team would be able to survive a long-term injury to a star quarterback like Josh Allen.
The bottom line is that the backup quarterback's preseason performance is the least of the Bills' worries heading into 2024.
