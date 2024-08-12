Bills must explore these three obvious QB options not named Nathan Peterman
The Buffalo Bills have likely seen enough of Nathan Peterman for a lifetime and Kyle Allen is currently unavailable.
The Bills kicked off a new preseason game week down one quarterback as head coach Sean McDermott announced that third-stringer Shane Buechele suffered a neck injury in Saturday's loss to the Chicago Bears. With Buechele's absence expected to be "long-term," Buffalo needs a third quarterback for the remainder of training camp, at least.
On a related note, primary backup Mitch Trubisky was excused from Monday's practice for a personal reason, so Josh Allen is the only arm in the building at the moment. General manager Brandon Beane is most definitely working the phones all day with a signing likely to occur by mid-week.
Here are three obvious options for Beane and Co. to consider.
Ryan Tannehill
The biggest name remaining on the free-agent market was surpassed by Will Levis on the Tennessee Titans' depth chart and has yet to find a new home. The 36-year-old Tannehill is still a capable No. 2 option at this point in his career, but it's unknown how much interest the former first-round pick has in such a role.
Tannehill has an 81-70 record as an NFL starter and owns a 64.3 completion percentage. He has thrown 216 career touchdown passes while being intercepted 115 times.
Matt Barkley
If Barkley wants to play pro football for a 12th season, then a reunion with Buffalo makes perfect sense. He has a great relationship with Allen and he knows what the organization is all about.
Set to turn 34 years old on September 8, Barkley appeared in one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season. He spent the majority of the 2023 campaign on the New York Giants' Practice Squad.
Jacob Eason
The 2020 fourth-round draft pick attended Bills' rookie minicamp on a tryout basis this past May before signing with the Green Bay Packers in July. Eason's short-lived stay on Green Bay's roster ended on August 5.
The 26-year-old Eason has made only two career regular season appearances, attempting 10 passes. He projects as an adequate emergency option, likely nothing more than a weekly gameday inactive.
