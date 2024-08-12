Bills looking through 'options' following injury to third-string QB
Buffalo Bills third-string quarterback Shane Buechele suffered a neck injury during the team’s preseason Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears. Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters that the signal-caller is set to miss an “extended period of time” during his Monday press conference.
McDermott stated that there was one hit that caused the initial injury and that it progressively worsened throughout the contest.
“I think there was one [hit], but then it went from there,” McDermott stated. “I give him a lot of credit, man, he toughed it out.”
The fourth-year passer checked into the game in the third quarter and was oft-forced to roll out and scramble behind an underperforming Buffalo offensive line. He finished the game six of 10 passing for 53 yards and one interception, picking up another 22 yards on three rushing attempts.
McDermott told reporters that the team may bring in another quarterback in the wake of Buechele’s injury, as it does not want to give significant reps to either starter Josh Allen or backup Mitchell Trubisky throughout the rest of the preseason.
“We’re talking through that,” the sideline boss stated. “We’re seeing what our options are.”
Buffalo isn’t necessarily looking for someone to come in and challenge Trubisky for the primary backup role—it simply wants someone to soak up snaps to round out the preseason. Fans, thus, shouldn’t expect the team to pursue a player like Ryan Tannehill. Names to potentially watch include former Bills signal-caller Matt Barkley and Jacob Eason, a 26-year-old who unsuccessfully tried out for the team at its May rookie minicamp.
