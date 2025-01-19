Ravens roster moves mean key Ravens player is out against Buffalo
The closer we get to the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens AFC Divisional, the more it looks like Zay Flowers won't be in on the action.
The Ravens elevated wideout Anthony Miller to the active roster for Sunday's pivotal playoff matchup against the Bills. The move gives more reason to believe that Flowers is slated to miss his second straight game after suffering a knee injury in the regular season finale against the Cleveland Browns.
Miller has not necessarily been a factor this season, recording one catch in the regular season for 16 yards, and his Baltimore playoff debut with three catches for 12 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He may be stepping in as Flowers is listed as doubtful for Sunday's action, Flowers leaves big shoes to fill.
The Boston College product is coming off his first 1,000-yard receiving season, including five 100-yard games, and his first Pro Bowl selection in 2024. Surprisingly, though, Flowers actually had his season low of 10 yards against Buffalo in Week 4. Part of that can be attributed to the fact that the Ravens running attack was the focal point, finishing 271 yards and two scores in the win.
But it's safe to say if you ask Sean McDermott and the Bills if they were happy to see Flowers out of the lineup they would agree. Now attention will turn to Rashod Bateman, Mark Andrews, Isiah Likely and others in Lamar Jackson's passing attack in this divisional showdown Sunday.
