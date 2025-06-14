Bills' overlooked $24 million WR 'confident' in ability and experience
While much of the offseason attention focused on newcomers Elijah Moore and Joshua Palmer along with 2024 second-round pick Keon Coleman, the Buffalo Bills have a potentially dangerous weapon seemingly flying under the radar.
All in all, the 2024 season was a disappointment for those expecting serious production from wide receiver Curtis Samuel, but there are multiple signs suggesting the soon-to-be 29-year-old can be a key piece in offensive coordinator Joe Brady's system this year.
First, and foremost, Samuel appears healthy. From the late-summer turf toe injury to a mid-season banged-up shoulder, the 2017 second-round selection never had the chance to establish himself in his first year after signing a three-year contract (reportedly worth $24 million) with the Bills.
By multiple accounts, Samuel looked good physically during Buffalo's three-day minicamp this past week in Orchard Park.
“I feel good, you know, confident, feel fast and excited for this journey," said Samuel in a post-practice interview shared by WGR 550 AM. "It's just all about being healthy, just getting in the rhythm.”
Samuel appeared to finally find his rhythm in the playoffs, scoring touchdowns in the wildcard round and the AFC Championship Game. Now, he has a year of experience with quarterback Josh Allen, and another year of knowledge in Brady's system. Samuel played one season (2020) with Brady as the Carolina Panthers' offensive coordinator, and he amassed over 1,000 yards from scrimmage.
“Just being familiar with the offense and being familiar with the system, and kind of understanding the areas you got to be in, and not over thinking things," said Samuel.
He's a player who came into the league with 4.3 speed and gained more than 600 yards receiving in four separate seasons. Now, he is playing with a MVP quarterback and an offensive coordinator who has previously gotten the most out of him.
Ignore Curtis Samuel at your own risk.
