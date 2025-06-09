NFL explosive play breakdown proves 'everybody eats’ works well for Bills
The 2024 season was another strong one for the Buffalo Bills. It was particularly strong for their high-powered offense.
Sports analyst Warren Sharp shared a post on X talking about the 2024 NFL teams that had the most explosive plays all season, which are plays that went 25+ yards. While the Bills did not top the list — the Baltimore Ravens led the league at 58 — they placed second behind them in the AFC and sixth overall at 44.
It makes sense looking at the heights Buffalo reached offensively in 2024. Not only were the Bills one of only three teams all season to average 30+ points per game, they were also one of only six teams on the year to average six or more yards per play.
So many explosive plays had a hand in Josh Allen claiming the NFL MVP award for his play in 2024. He was able to find his groove in Joe Brady’s offense and feed a bevy of weapons imploring an “everybody eats” mantra.
Buffalo had 11 receivers to post explosive plays on this list, including Keon Coleman, whose 19.2 yards per catch ranked third in the NFL among players with 20 or more catches.
It also helps having a backfield with playmakers like James Cook. Ray Davis, and Ty Johnson. The trio combined for 10 total games of at least one play of 25+ yards.
RELATED: Josh Allen not enough to lift Bills' offensive triplets over four AFC rivals
“Well, it's never been about the production and the results to me,” said Brady, whose first full season as OC was in 2024. “And that's something that we embody with it. … And so I believe all of that leads to points. You know, but I think sometimes we get caught up in thinking that the result is the big picture and it's not.
And I think good things and when guys, when everybody eats, it's a mindset of just doing your job and the results will take care of itself.”
Everyone really ate in 2024. And as the Bills prepare for 2025, the hope is they can put on encore this time around.