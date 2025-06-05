Bills reveal two-year time lapse video showing stunning Highmark Stadium progress
The Buffalo Bills are in the midst of building the new Highmark Stadium, which is slated to be finished in time for the 2026 NFL season.
With the two-year anniversary of the groundbreaking hitting this month, the Bills posted a cool time-lapse video on social media that shows the progress of the construction of the new venue, from the beginning to current day.
The new building will cost about $2.2 billion, making it one of the most expensive stadiums in the NFL. The Bills themselves are on the hook for about $1.35 billion, while the other $850 million will come from public funds.
If that price holds, it would rank fifth (adjusted for inflation) behind the Los Angeles Rams' and Chargers' SoFi Stadium ($6.75 billion), the Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium ($2.33 billion), the New York Giants' and Jets' MetLife Stadium ($2.3 billion) and the Atlanta Falcons' Mercedes-Benz Stadium ($2.27 billion), per Rodney Reeves of Front Office Sports.
In order to help with the cost of the new stadium, the Bills have brought in more sponsors, including M&T Bank, Verizon and Ticketmaster.
RELATED: Another construction milestone for Bills' new Highmark Stadium
Bills executive vice president and chief operating officer, Pete Guelli, hopes the Bills can add eight to 10 more.
Originally slated to be done by July 2026, a report from WGRZ revealed that the actual planned completion date is now December 2026.
However, fans will still be allowed in the stadium in July of that year, and the expectation is the Bills will still start their 2026 campaign in the new Highmark Stadium while construction continues.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —