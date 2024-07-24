Sean McDermott sees change in Josh Allen as Bills' QB adjusts to new faces
It's Year 7 for Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen, and the three-time MVP finalist is dealing with multiple new pieces amongst his supporting cast.
Only one wide receiver —Khalil Shakir— currently on Buffalo's 90-man roster has caught a pass from Allen during an NFL game before. The 28-year-old field general will work with an overhauled receiving corps headlined by versatile veteran Curtis Samuel and rookie Keon Coleman, who was the No. 33 overall pick in this year's draft.
"I know Josh has put in a lot of time with those new pieces over the offseason, been very intentional about that. I think he's done a great job of taking ownership with that," said head coach Sean McDermott prior to the summer's first training camp practice on Wednesday in Pittsford.
Buffalo also signed proven veterans Mack Hollins and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who seemingly fit into the offensive plans this fall. Chase Claypool and KJ Hamler are also new to the mix as the former second-round draft picks fight for a roster spot.
Meanwhile, in a pre-camp interview, starting left tackle Dion Dawkins, who has been with Allen since Day 1, suggested that the superstar quarterback has been more vocal on the field of late. McDermott has also observed the increase in intensity.
"I've noticed a ratcheted-up form of Josh from a leadership standpoint," said the Bills' eight-year head coach. "Going back to the spring, just being intentional about working extra with his core receivers, backs, tight ends. Hey, if something's not right, being proactive in saying 'Listen, let's run that again.'"
In addition to a wide array of new pass-catchers, Allen is participating in his first training camp with Joe Brady serving in the offensive coordinator role.
There's plenty of adjusting to do on offense, but, ultimately, that's the purpose of training camp.
