Former NFL personnel exec warns that Bills rookie WR 'monster on perimeter'
The Buffalo Bills presumably drafted Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman to help offset the departures of WR1 Stefon Diggs and WR2 Gave Davis.
The 6-foot-4 Coleman is a big-bodied receiver who has shown the ability to win on contested catches and has already caught the attention of former NFL safety Louis Riddick.
Now a broadcaster for ESPN, Riddick, who previously spent time working in personnel departments for multiple organizations, laid out expectations for Coleman's rookie season while appearing on NFL Live earlier this week.
"He is a monster on the perimeter," said Riddick. "I think this will be a 12 personnel centric type of offense. You will see these two tight ends, Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox, featured. And you will see Keon Coleman going up a high-pointing this football down the field on the regular."
In 2023, Coleman led the Atlantic Coast Conference with 11 touchdown receptions in 12 games. He was also the ACC's top punt returner.
"Do not sleep on this young man. Had he run faster at the Combine he would have went much higher, he would have went in the first round," said Riddick.
The Bills selected Coleman with the first pick of the second round, No. 33 overall. The former Michigan State basketball player has endeared himself to Bills Mafia and is quickly becoming a fan favorite thanks to an outgoing personality.
