Bills' rookie defensive end addresses injury concern from his current PUP status

The Buffalo Bills' third-round draft pick shared good news ahead of training camp during an interview at Mafia Con in Downtown Buffalo

Ralph Ventre

Feb 26, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arkansas defensive lineman Landon Jackson (DL52) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center
Feb 26, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arkansas defensive lineman Landon Jackson (DL52) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Coming from the man, himself, Landon Jackson will be ready to go when Buffalo Bills' training camp practice kicks off on July 23.

Jackson, the No. 72 overall selection at April's NFL Draft, landed on the active Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list when Bills' rookies were due to report to the team on July 15. It was a bit of a surprise, considering the rookie fully participated in June minicamp without issue.

As it turns out, however, there is no cause for concern despite Buffalo's procedural move. Appearing at Mafia Con in Downtown Buffalo on Saturday, Jackson gave an interview to Trainwreck Sports, and the defensive end reassured fans that he'll be available when camp begins.

"Body feels great. I'm ready to get going. I'm gonna be fully go to go for camp, so I'm really excited about it," said Jackson.

With his current PUP designation, the Bills' third-round draft pick still counts towards the team's 90-man roster limit and is eligible to come off the list at any time.

Jackson is part of the Bills' offseason defensive line overhaul, joining free-agent additions Joey Bosa and Michael Hoecht in the edge rusher rotation. He seems to have the proper approach heading into his first NFL summer.

"Earn the trust of my teammates and coaches. That's the only way, as a rookie, you can get on the field and excel," said Jackson.

Landon Jackson
Jun 11, 2025; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills edge rusher Landon Jackson (94) makes a catch during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Published
