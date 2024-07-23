Two-time Super Bowl champ questionably tabbed as Bills' cut candidate
Fresh off a second straight Super Bowl title, free agent wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling landed with the Buffalo Bills on what was seemingly a mutually-calculated agreement.
The 29-year-old deep ball threat likely saw a receiving corps in flux and an available opportunity to become a significant contributor. Meanwhile, Bills' brass seemingly jumped at the chance to add a battle-tested option, who owns a 17.0 yards per catch career average, at a relatively low salary, especially after losing WR1 Stefon Diggs and WR2 Gabe Davis earlier in the offseason.
Valdes-Scantling is an apparent fit with Buffalo, but Pro Football Network's Dakota Randall suggests the 2018 fifth-round draft pick is in danger of not making the 53-man roster. The PFN writer identified "one potential NFL cut candidate for all 32 teams" and Valdes-Scantling was chosen to represent the Bills.
"The Bills hope Marquez Valdes-Scantling can establish himself as a downfield weapon for Josh Allen. But his issues with drops are well-documented, and if the Bills want to cut bait, they will incur just a $1.35 million dead cap hit," said Randall in Potential Training Camp Cut Candidates For All 32 NFL Teams.
Although Buffalo's receivers room is crowded, Valdes-Scantling's big-play ability and big-game experience appears to have him squarely inside of the roster bubble. With Curtis Samuel, Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Mack Hollins seemingly roster locks, Valdes-Scantling is the early heavy favorite to earn the fifth spot.
Set for his seventh pro season, Valdes-Scantling is likely more of a roster lock than 2023 fifth-round pick Justin Shorter, who was unable to work his way on the active roster as a rookie. The 6-foot-4 target, who has four career postseason touchdown receptions, enters the position battle with notable advantages over former second-round picks Chase Claypool and KJ Hamler, who are essentially reclamation projects.
After 687 receiving yards with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022, Valdes-Scantling's production dropped significantly in 2023 but he made catches in all four postseason games, including a key touchdown in Super Bowl LVIII.
