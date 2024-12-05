Bills Central

This player's text convinced Micah Hyde to return to the Buffalo Bills

Micah Hyde is back with the Buffalo Bills

Chris Pirrone

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde
Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills surprising season continues to impress the football world. After a tumultuous off-season that saw the team lose many players deemed "essential" by pundits (and some fans), the Bills continue to overcome every obstacle placed in their way.

Injuries have been a big part of the Bills' 2024 story. Key starters such as LB Matt Milano, tight end Dalton Kincaid, wide receiver Keon Coleman and right tackle Spencer Brown have missed time this year. The defensive line has seen important players such Dawuane Smoot and DeWayne Carter go on IR. Add in a 4 game suspension for Von Miller, and its been a bumpy ride.

Defensive lineman Jordan Phillips was recently brought back for his third stint with the team as they sought help with a depleted defensive line. Phillips joyous social media posts after re-signing with the team brought praise from those who were pleading for Big Baller Beane to bring in some mid season reinforcements.

Apparently it was more than just Billsmafia that took notice. A former Buffalo Bill also reached out to congratulate Phillips on his return to Buffalo.

“Big Phil, I love you, man. Congrats. I’m so happy you’re back in Buffalo. You know you deserve it. They deserve it. And go get a (Super Bowl) ring.”

Micah Hyde's text message to Phillips

But Phillips had other thoughts about the potential for a larger reunion in Buffalo.

When you coming back?

Jordan Phillips text back to Micah Hyde

After spending seven successful seasons with the Bills, Hyde was a free agent after the 2023 season and was non-committal on another season in the NFL. But he always left the door open to a possible return to Buffalo if the Bills needed him.

And now he is back! The Bills re-signed Micah to the Bills practice squad this week.

But who was it that Hyde credits with jump starting the move to re join the Bills?

I'm going to give credit to Big Phil.... he's the one that got the ball rolling.

Hyde on his return to Buffalo

Click below to listen to Hyde recount the story.

We know that Buffalo is overjoyed to have Hyde's leadership return to the Bills locker room.

micah hyde
Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde (23) against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

