Bills' DE strikes again, boasts more career interceptions than All-Pro CB
In this story:
One player is a rotational edge rusher while the other player is a two-time All-Pro cornerback. Remarkably, the former has more career interceptions than the latter.
Buffalo Bills' defensive end AJ Epenesa made his second interception of the season, corralling a batted pass from Joe Burrow during the fourth quarter of a 39-34 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on December 7.
It was the 27-year-old Epenesa's fourth career interception, moving him past current Indianapolis Colts' cornerback Sauce Gardner.
In 10 games this season, Gardner, who is currently on the shelf due to a calf injury, has no interceptions. He has only three career picks despite earning back-to-back All-Pro First Team honors with the New York Jets in 2022 and 2023.
Although Epenesa, a 2020 second-round draft pick, has played 87 games compared to Gardner's 58, it's wild to see a defensive end intercept passes at a similar rate as a lockdown cornerback. Epenesa also has one career Pick 6 — a feat Gardner has yet to achieve.
It's worth noting that the Bills have won all four games when Epenesa has recorded an interception.
Turning tide vs. Bengals
With the Bills trailing, 28-25, and the fourth quarter clock ticking, the defense flipped the script by interceptions Burrow on back-to-back pass attempts.
First, cornerback Christian Benford leapt up to snag a Burrow pass attempts the line of scrimmage and returned it to the house. Next, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips batted Burrow's throw up into the air, and Epenesa snagged it.
“Big Phil had put his hand up, got his bear paw on there, and all week he'd been doing that, and we had been reaping the benefits all week," said Epenesa. "I'm doing it today is just, I mean, obviously just like we practiced it, and it came right to me."
Epenesa's INT log
2025 - INT vs. Joe Burrow (Bengals)
2025 - INT vs. Andy Dalton (Panthers)
2023 - INT vs. Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs)
2023 - Pick 6 vs. Sam Howell (Commanders)
