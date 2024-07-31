Report: Bills to sign Super Bowl-winning safety after wave of injuries
The Buffalo Bills are adding further depth to their defensive backfield, as they're set to sign former Los Angeles Rams safety Terrell Burgess, per KPRC2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson. Burgess worked out for the Bills alongside three other safeties on Tuesday.
Once a well-regarded prospect, Burgess was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He appeared in 30 games over parts of three seasons in Southern California, totaling 18 tackles and one pass deflection. He shared a safety room with current Buffalo defender Taylor Rapp throughout his entire time in Los Angeles, a familiarity that could’ve factored into his signing.
Burgess appeared in 16 games for a Rams team that won the Super Bowl in the 2021 NFL season. He was released in November of the subsequent year, latching on with the New York Giants’ practice squad. He appeared in one game for the G-Men before signing with the Washington Commanders last summer; he totaled 25 tackles in 12 games throughout the 2023 season.
Burgess’ signing comes as a result of a wave of injuries impacting Buffalo’s safety room. The team entered its 2024 training camp with a three-way position battle to determine its starter opposite Rapp; the initial competitors were fourth-year defender Damar Hamlin, offseason signee Mike Edwards, and second-round pick Cole Bishop. Edwards suffered a hamstring injury last week and will miss the next several weeks; Bishop picked up an arm injury during Tuesday’s practice, and the extent of his ailment is currently unknown.
Burgess gives the Bills some added depth at the position. It’s also interesting to note that he and the recently injured Bishop share an alma mater; both attended Utah, where they played under head coach Kyle Whittingham and defensive coordinator/safeties coach Morgan Scalley. Perhaps their shared familiarity with that particular scheme played a role in Buffalo’s interest.
