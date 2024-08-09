One of Bills' 'nastier' players ascends into key backup role after health scare
It almost seems as if Alec Anderson made the Ryan Bates trade possible.
Back in March, the Buffalo Bills traded Bates, the offensive line's quintessential Swiss Army knife, to the Chicago Bears in exchange for draft capital. Only days after releasing veteran center Mitch Morse, the Bills moved on from a utilityman who was the team's primary backup at center and former starter at right guard.
Their comfort with the little-known Anderson most likely made Bates expendable. Although he's yet to see a regular season snap, Anderson has spent two full seasons in Buffalo's organization. The UCLA product, who signed as an undrafted free agent in 2022, spent his rookie season on the Bills Practice Squad before earning a promotion in 2023.
The Bills thought so highly of Anderson that they kept the unneeded reserve on their 53-man roster throughout the entire 2023 campaign, a tactic that protected him from being claimed by another NFL team.
Thus far in training camp, the signs are pointing toward Anderson being the top backup to starting center Connor McGovern. In a hint of the trajectory he's on, the third-year pro took first-team reps at this past Sunday's practice, giving McGovern a breather.
"I think today was the first time me and Dion didn't take every single rep, so getting a little bit of a break," said McGovern.
Anderson's appearance was less than one week after he wound up in the hospital due to heat exhaustion.
"The dude's a warrior. Fought through that throughout the practice, ended up, everyone knows, I think, went to the hospital. And he was there for walk-through a few hours later. Didn't miss a beat, was there for practice the next day," said starting quarterback Josh Allen.
The Bills' QB1 proceeded to show serious appreciation for the center's demeanor.
"A guy that's really tough. He's dependable. He does all the little things the right way. He's one of the nastier guys that we got on offense that you love to have. One of those guys that just grinds. He's not afraid to stick up for his teammates," said Allen.
