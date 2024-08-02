Josh Allen clearly loves Bills offensive coordinator's approach
The results suggest that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is to offensive coordinator Joe Brady what peanut butter is to jelly.
After Buffalo installed Brady as the play caller a little past the midway point of the 2023 season, Allen accounted for 2.57 touchdowns per game and led the team to the AFC East title. The Bills scored 20+ points in all of their last seven regular season games, thrice exceeding the 30-point mark.
While appearing on the Up & Adams show, which visited Bills training camp on Thursday, Allen revealed Brady's M.O. for coaching the offense.
"What I love about Joe is he really wants to call plays that we want to run," said Allen.
The soon-to-be 35-year-old Brady, who had one prior season of experience as an NFL offensive coordinator upon arriving in Buffalo, employs a style that essentially demands input from the players.
"He comes into our meeting the day before the game and he goes 'I'm leaving. You guys figure out the first three runs you want as an offensive line. Khalil Shakir, I want your favorite pass to get you going. Josh Allen, I want a quick game, I want a deep answer.' So, he goes in and he gives us the opportunity to call what we wanna call," said Allen.
Allen offered an explanation for why Brady's strategy has proved effective thus far.
"His thinking is if you guys want it, you'll make it work. He puts all the trust in us and we try to reciprocate that back to him and give him everything that we got," said Allen.
Buffalo seemed to take on more of a smash-mouth persona while running the ball at a higher frequency after Brady took over the offensive administration. The Bills went 5-0 down the regular season stretch run, including road wins over the Chiefs, Chargers and Dolphins.
