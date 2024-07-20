Forgotten receiver proves Bills' Josh Allen doesn't need Stefon Diggs
Remember Robert Foster? If so, you're a real one.
Foster will likely go down as one of the more obscure wide receiver names in Buffalo Bills' history, and, if not for quarterback Josh Allen, the former undrafted pass-catcher would be even more of an unknown than he is today.
Signed to an UDFA contract the same spring that the Bills drafted Allen at No. 7 overall, Foster eventually earned a significant role in what was the ultimate motley crew masquerading as an NFL receiving corps. Competing for snaps against the likes of Kelvin Benjamin, Andre Holmes, Jeremy Kerley, Deonte Thompson and Terrelle Pryor, Foster totaled 541 yards and three touchdowns on 27 catches as a rookie. He was second on the team behind Zay Jones.
Foster, who had familiarity with former Bills' offensive coordinator Brian Daboll from their time at Alabama, is living proof that Allen can elevate even the most marginal receivers. He hasn't played in an NFL game since 2020 and did not make a touchdown reception after 2018.
Foster was on the receiving end for what remains one of Allen's most iconic throws to this day. With Jacksonville Jaguars' edge rushers Yannick Ngakoue and Duwuane Smoot bearing down on him, Allen unleashed a laser while being hit on a 1st-and-10 play from the Bills' 25-yard line. The ball reached Foster in stride on the hash mark at the opponent's 35-yard line with a clear path to paydirt. The 75-yard TD showed Allen's eye-opening ability in what was the quarterback's first game back from an UCL injury.
Three weeks later, Allen fired a missile to Foster for a 42-yard fourth-quarter touchdown in a 14-13 win over the Detroit Lions.
RELATED: Another Category Where Bills' QB Josh Allen Tops NFL
The idea that Allen will regress without Stefon Diggs this year is utter nonsense. He displayed his difference-making potential well before the latter arrived in Buffalo.
As a rookie, playing with underwhelming supporting cast, an unseasoned Allen made Foster look like a potential Pro Bowler. He is the sole reason why the forgotten receiver is even a footnote in Bills' history.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —