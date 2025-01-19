Watch Bills WR Mack Hollins outrageous pregame beach outfit in freezing Buffalo
Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins is an interesting character.
He has proven to be a savvy free agent signing by Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane, leading both on and off the field.
The 6' 4", 221 pound wide out had 31 receptions and a team-leading 5 touchdowns this season.
Hollins, 30, has always been a team leader. While at North Carolina, where he was a college walk-on, he became their special teams captain. In 2017, he was drafted in the fourth round by the Eagles, then has played in the NFL with Philadelphia, Miami, Las Vegas and Atlanta. As a journeyman, Hollins admitted that he as long admired the Bills approach.
Hollins is well known for not using shoes and walking barefoot whenever feasible. That would seem to be be difficult in Buffalo, given the cold and snowy conditions that Western New York provides during the NFL playoffs.
Why does Hollins go barefoot?
"Strength of the foot, strength of the knee, strength of the ankle. Free electrons from the body, so you feel more grounded. You're cleaner. You move faster. You strengthen the whole body, so your knee doesn't have to take so much pressure, and your ankle is more developed. Shoes are a tool. You wouldn't walk around with a hammer just because you might nail something every once in a while. Why walk around in shoes just because you might step on something every once in a while?"- Mack Hollins, Bills WR
For the AFC divisional matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens, Mack arrived ready for the beach, despite temperatures in the mid teens and expected snowfall.
PRIOR GAME ARRIVALS
