Jets' injuries recipe for reviving Bills' underwhelming pass rush
The New York Jets are down to their third left tackle heading into their Week 17 visit to Highmark Stadium.
It's certainly not ideal for the Jets, but it could be just what the Buffalo Bills' pass rush needs to make itself right again when the two divisional rivals clash on December 29.
The Bills rank 25th out of 32 teams in sack percentage (.0659). Individually, neither starter AJ Epenesa nor veteran Von Miller have recorded a sack in any of the last four weeks, as highlighted by content creator Joe Marino on X.
Meanwhile, the Jets have already lost two left tackles to season-ending injuries and their right side bookend is currently banged up.
First, perennial All-Pro Tyron Smith went onto Injured Reserve, and first-round rookie Olu Fashanu stepped in as the starting left tackle. While proving to be more than serviceable, Fashanu suffered a foot injury on December 22 against the Los Angeles Rams. That forced the Jets to reach down the depth chart and insert Max Mitchell on Aaron Rodgers's blindside.
Mitchell, a 2022 fourth-round draft pick, has had difficulty establishing himself at the NFL level. He replaced Fashanu during last week's loss, but seems to be at a physical disadvantage against high-level edge rushers.
On the opposite side, grizzled veteran Morgan Moses is fighting through a knee injury. After back-to-back practice days on the sideline, Moses was upgraded to a limited participant on Friday. Although officially questionable to play, he seems likely to give it a go. Moses was on the injury report leading up to the Week 16 game against LA and proceeded to play every snap.
RELATED: Two-time Super Bowl champ says this Bills' team is 'totally different'
If Moses is indeed somewhat compromised, Miller may have a chance at wreaking havoc on that side. Miller was the Bills' highest graded defensive player (83.0) against New England in Week 16 according to Pro Football Focus, which credited him with five hurries.
With Mitchell and a banged-up Moses manning the Jets' tackle spots, and an immobile Rodgers nursing an MCL sprain, the table is set for Buffalo's pass rush to eat in Week 17.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —