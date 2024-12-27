Bills' Josh Allen confirms broken left hand report, addresses latest injury
Josh Allen has performed at an elite level this season, and the Buffalo Bills' quarterback was doing it for awhile with a broken left hand.
This past Sunday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Allen, indeed, suffered a break to his non-throwing hand during his Week 1 fourth-quarter touchdown leap.
Preparing to host the New York Jets on December 29, Allen was asked about the report's accuracy during Thursday's media availability in Orchard Park.
“Yeah. Yeah, it's the left one, so it doesn't really matter all that much," said Allen before moving onto the next question.
Allen was on the injury report for the left hand problem through the Bills' Week 12 bye. Since the incident, the QB1 has worn a protective glove on the hand during games.
Although there's no cause for alarm, Allen is back on the injury report in Week 17 after banging up his right arm on a run play against the New England Patriots on December 22.
"Good. Just a little sore from this last game. Probably took too many opportunities for them to lay their hands and pads on me. I just gotta be smarter," said Allen on Thursday.
RELATED: Josh Allen reveals what Bills are playing for on Sunday vs. Jets
The injury did not force Allen to miss a single snap nor has it limited the quarterback at practice this week.
Meanwhile, Allen remains the NFL MVP front runner, but Baltimore Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson and Philadelphia Eagles' running back Saquon Barkley have substantially closed the gap in recent weeks.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —