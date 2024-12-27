Where the Bills offensive line ranks according to one metric this season
The Bills offensive line has been criticized at times under the Josh Allen tenure. There were a lot of discussions this season about moving on from stalwart center, Mitch Morse. The revamped unit of Dion Dawkins, David Edwards, Connor McGovern, O'Cyrus Torrence, and Spencer Brown has been a revelation for the Bills this season
In the most recent rankings, Pro Football Focus (PFF) ranks the Bills as the third best unit of 2024.
The Bills' offensive line was once again excellent in pass protection in the team’s win over the Patriots. The unit allowed just four pressures — and no sacks — on 34 pass plays, leading to a second-ranked 94.1 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating this week.- Zoltán Buday (PFF)
Right tackle Spencer Brown did not allow a single pressure and earned an 84.4 PFF pass-blocking grade, which led all right tackles in Week 16.
It isn't just PFF that loves the Bills OL. Ben Baldwin (Computer Cowboy) has ranked the Bills pass protection as the 5th best in the league.
It's safe to say that this could be Allen's best offensive line unit that he's had in his career and lots of the success can be rewarded to famed offensive line coach, Aaron Kromer.