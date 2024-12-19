Two-time Super Bowl champ says this Bills' team is 'totally different'
Von Miller has been on two Super Bowl champion teams in two different cities, but he's never seen anything like the 2024 Buffalo Bills' locker room vibes.
After being told by the national pundits that their "window was closed," the Bills proceeded to clinch their fifth consecutive AFC East division title on December 1. They are 11-3 overall and still have a path to the No. 1 seed in the conference.
"This is totally different than any other team that I've been on. I would love to compare it the Super Bowl LVI team and the Super Bowl 50, but I really can't. I'm watching like everybody else," said Miller on Wednesday in Orchard Park as Buffalo prepares to host the New England Patriots in Week 16.
The Bills, who have wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions during the span, have scored at least 30 points in eight straight games. They have totaled 125 points over the past three weeks as quarterback Josh Allen makes a serious push for the NFL MVP award.
"I realized about six weeks ago, this is something special and I just wanna be here. I don't want to be listening to guys and having outside influences on this and that. I just want to be here and be present and stay in this special moment," said Miller. "It's truly something special that's going on, and I just wanna make sure that I'm crossing all the Ts and dotting all the Is."
The 35-year-old Miller, who missed four games due to a mid-season suspension, has made 10 appearances as part of the team's edge rusher rotation. He has 4.0 sacks over 230 defensive snaps.
"I really don't have any comparisons. This year has just been so special " said Miller, who has 127.5 career sacks.
