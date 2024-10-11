Best and worst of Bills' Week 5 analytics tell a defensive story
For the second consecutive week, the Buffalo Bills' offense has been underperforming, and given the defense's first-half performance, it seemed likely that the Bills were heading toward another blowout loss.
Fortunately, the defense got things going in the second half and forced two turnovers to help get Buffalo back into the game. However, the offense could not hold up their end of the deal, nor could the coaching staff, but that's a different story.
A look at the Pro Football Focus grades from the Bills Week 5 loss to the Houston Texans also bears out the struggles of the offense while painting a different picture of the defense.
Best of the Buffalo Bills' PFF grades (Week 5)
Dawuane Smoot — 85.3
Smoot recorded his first sack of the season against the Texans, and according to PFF he was responsible for three tackles, including one run stop, a QB hit, and forced a fumble. Not a bad day for someone who started lower on the depth chart. This was Smoot's first extended playing time this season, and hopefully, he can keep up this type of productivity in the coming weeks with Von Miller out.
Connor McGovern — 84.0
It didn't look like the offensive line was playing particularly well and the PFF grades back that up. McGovern had a solid day; however, three of the five Bills linemen earned grades below 60. I've talked about this recently and I have major concerns with the offensive line. This unit has to play better and get back to the elite level of play we saw through the first three games of the season. If not, it will be a long season for Josh Allen.
Dorian Williams — 78.2
In the first two games, Williams popped up on the worst PFF grades list; however, we haven't seen him there since. This is his second time in three games making the top five, and likely many more, until the return of Matt Milano. Williams is currently tied for first in the NFL in total tackles with 54.
Daquan Jones — 77.2
It's nice to see Jones in the top five this week. I recently talked about the struggles of the Bills' interior defensive line. Without Oliver on the field, Jones needed to step up, and he did. Jones finished the game with an impressive six tackles. This is the Daquan Jones the Bills need from here on out.
Christian Benford — 76.3
This is Benford's second time in the top five. He's become one of the best CBs in the league and according to PFF, he ranks seventh in overall grade among 177 qualifying corners and sixth in coverage grade. He is also 15th among CBs with 21 solo tackles.
Worst of the Buffalo Bills' PFF grades (Week 5)
A.J. Epenesa — 39.5
This is the first time Epenesa has shown up on either list, but the Epenesa project should be over after this season. He shows up from time to time, but more often than not, he disappears. This is one draft pick that Brandon Beane missed and it's time to move on after this season.
Cole Bishop — 45.7
Bishop had his moments but made some mistakes, most notably the long Nico Collins touchdowns. Taylor Rapp is out of concussion protocol and likely starts this week, but I would like to see Bishop continue to get significant snaps and further his development.
Josh Allen — 48.1
I never thought we would see Josh Allen in the bottom five of PFF grades, but here we are. If you watched the All-22 though, you would understand. Allen struggled in this game, with missed throws, leaving the pocket too early, and playing hero ball. There were instances when he unnecessarily left the pocket, but he needs to learn to step up in the pocket and trust his offensive line. There are moments in Allen's career when he puts on the hero blinders, dials up a launch code, and sends the ball flying down the field when he doesn't need to. Those final three passes of the game didn't need to be bombed, he had guys open underneath that most likely would have led to a first down if Allen had taken what was given.
Spencer Brown — 50.5
For the most part, Brown has been good this season, but like the rest of his offensive linemates, the last two weeks have been less than good. Brown is a solid right tackle, and I expect him and the rest of the line to get things back on track again. They need to so this offense can get going like we saw during the first three weeks.
Cam Lewis — 51.5
I "tweeted" shortly after the Texans games that it's time to get Cam Lewis off the field. This is the third time he's found his way onto the bottom five. Fortunately, it looks as though Taron Johnson is set to return this week. The Bills' defense is close to getting most of the starters back but is still currently without Ed Oliver and of course Von Miller and Matt Milano.
