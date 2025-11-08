Buffalo Bills DE Joey Bosa is taking off at the right time
The Buffalo Bills signed Joey Bosa this offseason in an attempt to give them someone who can slow down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs.
Through nine games, Bosa has proven to be well worth the investment, giving them 19 tackles, four sacks, and batted down four passes. In their last outing, he had his test run against the Chiefs and had his best game of the season.
In fact, Ryan Smith of Pro Football Focus says it's the best game Bosa has had since Week 3 of the 2021 season when he was still playing for the Los Angeles Chargers.
Bosa was camped out in the Kansas City backfield during the win over the Chiefs, finishing with three tackles and one sack. Advanced stats show that his impact was much greater than those numbers, as he led all pass rushers that week with nine quarterback pressures.
"Bosa generated a season-high nine pressures against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, the most for any player in Week 9 — and his personal best since Week 3 of the 2021 season. Four of Bosa’s nine pressures were quarterback hits, another category where he led all pass rushers this week." - Smith, PFF
Bills need Joey Bosa to play at this level in the postseason
Bosa has been playing well all season, but he's taken his game to a new level in recent weeks. The real question, however, will be whether he can deliver like this in the playoffs.
Buffalo knows they're likely to run into Mahomes and the Chiefs again in the playoffs, a team they haven't been able to get past. Buffalo is 0-4 against Kansas City during the Mahomes era, and Bosa (who was a division rival of the Chiefs for nine years) is the type of player who can make a difference.
If he plays this way against the Chiefs, and any other teams in the playoffs, it will be hard to bet against Buffalo.
