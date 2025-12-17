Coming off a three-game winning streak, several Buffalo Bills players have received recognition for their performances in recent weeks.

That includes seven individuals who fall within the top 10 of the Pro Bowl fan voting at their respective positions in Week 16. That's two more than the previous week and equals the most the Bills have had since the voting opened on Thanksgiving. The voting closed on Monday.

Josh Allen leads the list as second at the quarterback position, while center Connor McGovern (third), running back James Cook (fifth), left tackle Dion Dawkins (ninth), fullback Reggie Gilliam (ninth), long snapper Reid Ferguson (ninth) and defensive end Joey Bosa (10th) are also among those drawing a significant number of votes.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) meets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) on the field after the game at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Neck and neck

Allen is just behind New England Patriots’ Drake Maye, who is the leading vote-getter at QB, just after Allen outdueled him to help the Bills earn a comeback victory in Week 15.

During the win, Maye began the game with two first-half rushing touchdowns, which helped the Patriots gain a 21-0 second-quarter lead. But Allen led the Bills’ second-half resurgence, which helped them claim a come-from-behind victory. The Bills’ QB finished the game 19 of 28 for 193 yards passing and three touchdowns, while adding 11 carries for 48 yards rushing.

His season totals swelled to 3,276 yards passing and 25 touchdown passes, both of which are on pace to surpass his production from his 2024 MVP campaign. He has already equaled the number of touchdowns rushing (12) he recorded a season ago, while already surpassing his total yards rushing from last season with 535 on the year.

Allen has previously been selected to the Pro Bowl three times.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Cookin’

Cook has been Allen’s right-hand man all season, recording eight games with 100-plus yards rushing, with his latest coming during the win over the Patriots. The Bills’ RB finished the victory with 107 yards rushing and two touchdowns rushing on 22 carries, adding two receptions for four yards and a touchdown.

He is currently second in the league in yards rushing, trailing Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor by just 28 yards entering Week 16. Taylor (third), along with Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson (fourth), Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs (second), and San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey (first) lead Cook in the Pro Bowl voting. The Bills’ RB has two previous Pro Bowl selections.

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) enters the field to warm up before a game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Rest of the crew

McGovern and Dawkins have helped the Bills’ offensive line through another dominant season, helping Cook power his way to a historic year. The same can be said for Gilliam, who is the team’s Swiss Army knife, with the most recent addition to his skillset coming this past week against the Patriots, when he helped Ray Davis and the Bills’ kick return unit to a big day. Ferguson has also helped lead the Bills’ special teams in his ninth year with the team, which makes him the longest-tenured current Bill.

Bosa helped clinch the win over New England, batting down a pass on the Patriots’ final play from scrimmage to record a critical turnover on downs. The 30-year-old veteran has been the Bills’ top pass rusher this season, recording a team-high pressure rate of 13.6% (minimum 52 pass rush snaps) while leading the team in sacks (5), quarterback hits (16) and tackles for loss (8).

Pro Bowl selections are determined by a combination of a fan vote, player vote and coaches' vote, with each portion given equal weight in the selection process.

