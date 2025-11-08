Bills Central

Media outlet gets it all wrong in Bills' latest 2026 NFL Draft projection

The Bills might be looking to wide receiver in next year's NFL draft, but this projection isn't it.

Ronnie Eastham

Terry Pegula, owner, CEO, and president of the Buffalo Bills, and Brandon Beane, general manager, talk and walk off the field at the end of practice.
Terry Pegula, owner, CEO, and president of the Buffalo Bills, and Brandon Beane, general manager, talk and walk off the field at the end of practice.
In this story:

If you're a Buffalo Bills' fan who spends any amount of time on social media, you saw the disdain and frustration boil over from the factions of the Mafia this week.

Bills' general manager Brandon Beane was unable to execute any deals at the NFL's trade deadline. It wasn't for a lack of trying, however. The Bills only have six picks in next year's draft and not much cap space to work with. It also didn't help that most of the opportunities were within the Bills division, and inter-division trades rarely happen.

The Bills could use an upgrade at the receiver position, and not many will disagree with that. Since they couldn't complete a trade this week, perhaps they will look to next year's NFL draft. The Sporting News writer, Vinnie Iyer, believes they will and projects USC wide receiver Makai Lemon to the Bills with the 23rd pick.

Who could Bills target in 2026 NFL Draft?

USC's wide receiver Makai Lemon makes a play after a catch against Notre Dame.
USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) breaks a tackle by Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Leonard Moore (15) during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium.

Iyer writes, "The Bills need to give Dalton Kincaid some more reliable help from wide receiver, and Lemon fits their offense well with his strong, big-play route-running, lining up anywhere, especially dominant in the slot, such as the Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown."

Is Makai Lemon right 'type' for Bills?

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon returns a kickoff against the Michigan Wolverines.
USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) takes the ball on a kickoff return in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

There are a couple of issues with this projection. First, why would the Bills select another receiver under six feet and 200 pounds to play primarily the slot position when they already have Khalil Shakir there, and Curtis Samuel and Elijah Moore are also similar-type players? The Bills need someone on the outside, not another slot guy.

Will Bills be bounced from playoffs in Wildcard Round?

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the Bills win.
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III has a wide open area to run the ball during first-half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025.

Secondly, Iyer has them picking 23rd overall, which would indicate he believes an early exit for the Bills in this season's playoffs. Picking in the low 20s would put them out of the playoffs in the wildcard round. This is a possibility, but the Bills have advanced to at least the divisional round over the last five years. The last time the Bills lost in the wildcard round was 2019.

