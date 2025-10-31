3 stats will define Buffalo Bills' Week 9 matchup with Kansas City Chiefs
The NFL Game of the Week will take place in Orchard Park on Sunday, when the reigning AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills for a midseason showdown.
These two teams are no strangers to one another, which should make for an exciting game with a slew of intriguing matchups to watch. Here are three matchups, along with stats, that will define this weekend’s conference tilt:
Let him catch
Many have been urging the Bills to use running back James Cook more frequently in the passing game in recent weeks, but to no avail. Cook has not recorded a single reception over the past three games after hauling in three receptions per game over the first four weeks of the season.
This week feels as good a week as any to regenerate Cook’s usage as a receiver. In five career games against the Chiefs, including playoffs, Cook has recorded 17 receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown, including three receptions for 49 yards in the 2024 AFC Championship Game.
With the Bills’ downfield passing game struggling to get going this season, using Cook out of the backfield as a receiver is one way to help supplement Buffalo’s efforts through the air. And this appears to be a perfect matchup to get that ball rolling.
Quick game
One of the focuses for the Bills while defending Patrick Mahomes over the years has been applying pressure on the Chiefs’ quarterback in hopes of getting him to the ground, thus limiting his production as a passer. And while they’ve found a bit of recent success in doing so, recording four sacks in two matchups with KC last year, that proposition may be even more challenging this time around.
Per Next Gen Stats, Mahomes has averaged a 2.61-second time to throw, which is the quickest among qualified quarterbacks. Mahomes has been highly efficient when getting the ball out quickly, recording 924 of his 2,099 total passing yards on throws under 2.5 seconds.
The good news for the Bills is that they are one of the best teams in the league while defending against quick passes. Per Next Gen Stats, Buffalo is allowing the sixth-fewest yards per attempt (5.4) and third-lowest completion percentage (67.9%) while recording two interceptions against quick passes this season.
This is a matchup of good against good, and which side wins out in this department will go a long way in deciding the outcome of this one. Despite his tendency to get rid of the ball quickly, Mahomes has been sacked seven times the past three games, leaving the door open for a big game from the much improved Bills' pass rush.
Familiarity
The Bills and Chiefs will square off for the 10th time since the start of the 2020 season, which, per Buffalo Bills PR, is one of two instances of non-division rivals meeting 10 times in a six-season span. The only other example is the Oakland Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers, who did so from 1972 to 1977.
With both teams knowing each other so well, this game may very well come down to which side is able to scheme upsomething unfamiliar to their opponent in a big moment. Both teams will likely hold a bit back in terms of strategy, given another potential matchup down the road in the playoffs. Still, both Joe Brady and Andy Reid will not hesitate to dip into their bag of secrets if needed in a critical situation on Sunday afternoon.
One request: please no end-arounds on third-and-1. Please.
